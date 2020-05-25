Mariah Carey spear (already) of the Christmas season with a hilarious video

Mariah Carey has no time. As soon as the Halloween party ended, the american star into the Christmas mood (and leads, by the way, its millions of fans).
On Instagram, the singer shared a hilarious video in which she goes to bed wearing her Halloween costume. But at midnight, behold, his phone rings: it is Father Christmas who gave him a phonecall. Mariah, she has already donned her pajamas snug, red and white. “Father Christmas? It is the hour!”, she says then starts up his tube All I Want For Christmas.
Mariah Carey has recently announced the re-release ofe-her disc of Christmas songs Merry Christmas, 25 years after the release of the album. This double album anniversary, on sale today, contains the songs from the original disc (including the famous All I Want For Christmas Is Youthat cased each winter) as well as a second CD consisting of remixes and songs sung live in 1994 at the cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York.
Released in 1994, Merry Christmas had risen to the third place in the Billboard 200 and remained for 82 weeks in the rankings.