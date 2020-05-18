Mariah Carey stunning in the rain at the Quebec city summer Festival for a second day of exception (LIVE REPORT)

After a first day at the summer Festival of Quebec with the great kings of the turntables, Diplo and Kygo, the editorial was eager to return to THE diva of all time… Mariah Carey. But before all that, the small discovery of the Old Quebec where we had the chance to go visit a few shops vinyl. One that is particularly marked : the Music In Sonny, where the owner is a true enthusiast. Here, not new disks but that of the original time. If you come to Quebec one day, we strongly recommend this small boutique of a thousand treasures. This day of musical discoveries has inspired us for our second evening at the festival. Towards the Bell stage for Daniel Caesar.

Daniel Caesar at the Festival d’été de Québec 2019

Fans of Daniel Caesar FEQ 2019

I did not expect to discover an artist like Daniel Caesar during the festival. Sensation in Canada but unknown in France, the artist did, however, part of the new generation of artists, R & B, as Jorja Smith or H. E. R. This is with his band and his backup singers as the lead singer of Toronto came to present his last album Case Study 01 where John Mayer and Pharrell Williams will make an appearance. In any case, what a pleasure to discover the crooner live for the first time, which will surely be the subject of a #Soundcheck as Lauv, the phenomenon of pop that isn’t afraid to talk about her depression-surely very soon.

Mariah Carey at the Festival d’été de Québec

The excitement of the crowd is palpable, and for good reason, Mariah Carey is expected to arrive on scene one minute to the other. It is perched on her high heels, the singer appeared. Despite the rain, Mariah seems to be in great shape and in a good mood and does not hesitate to joke with the people of Quebec. Vocally, there is nothing to complain about. No playback, no pit notes, Mariah is at the top of his art and connects the tubes with a big smile. After a few changes of robes, the singer returned to the stage for a third party bustling through the interpretation of all its tubes as “Heartbreaker”, “Touch My Body” and “Hero”. There is no need to say, we are fans of Mariah. You will not be explained how we found ourselves in front of a concert of the real Village People just after the show of the diva’s american but we can tell you that this second evening at the FEQ was really surprising. See you tomorrow to make a point about the day 100% rap with Logic, Gucci Mane and Lil Pump.