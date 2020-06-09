Mariah Carey surprises the cast of Schitt”s Creek by crushing his video of the beginning of 2020

The cast of the hit comedy is back in the character to deliver a video from the beginning for the class of 2020, where they sang “Hero” by Mariah Carey, joined by the singer herself.

Dan Levy, who plays David Rose in the series, pretended to faint when she sang for him and Catherine O’hara (Moira Rose), Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Emily Hampshire (as Stevie Budd) and the rest of the cast. The video was part of the celebration of the launch of the virtual YouTube “Dear Class of 2020”.

“I think I’m having a heart attack,” said Dan Levy.

“Moira, my darling, I hope it don’t bother myself like this. You had all the air so well that I had to be involved,” said Carey, in thanking the teachers have helped students like me, who have never really shown to the school at the time. ”