Mariah Carey, the diva with the five-octave

Mariah Carey has been set up as a diva, a goddess, a star in the firmament. Almost 30 years after its debut, the singer of 49 years continues to entertain crowds with a voice that spans five octaves, his charisma is hypnotic and her sex appeal electrifying. Back on the incredible career of a star that has known greatness and decadence.

Mariah Careyit is 1m73 talent : a voice that can cover up to five octaves, more than 200 million albums sold worldwide, five Grammy Awards under his arm, a sex appeal electrifying, the taste for eccentricity and an emotion almost immediately transferable. To 49 years, the artist has integrated the pantheon of divas, the very closed circle that Sophie Peyrard was held to observe him more closely in his documentary, uplifting Divas of the 90’s. As noted by the director in his feature-length film, Mariah Carey part of the sacro-holy “trinity of voice”, alongside the no-less-talented Whitney Houston and Celine Dion. However, the singer with the five octave range was not necessarily predestined to this glory.

Mariah Carey was born march 27, 1970 in Long Island, in the State of New York, to a father of african-american and venezuelan aeronautical engineer, and an irish mother, an opera singer. A cultural interbreeding that is not always easy to wear for the teenager. “My 13 years have been the worst year of my life. My mother has chosen to live in a neighbourhood with a predominantly white, where the people had more money than us, and I didn’t have my place there. And in the neighborhoods, “black”, my parents had problems as a mixed couple“says the singer in the columns of Pitchfork. His school career is also disrupted because dreaming already star, the teenager spends her days working on musical creations instead of attending classes. A hobby that earned him the nickname of “Mirage.” A nickname rather poetic…

Mariah Carey : the climb to glory

As an adult, the young woman connects the small jobs, hostess to the concierge in passing by waitress… She finally found a job that allows him to put a foot in the music industry and became a chorister in part-time for the singer Brenda K. Starr

Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey in 1991 © LFI/Photoshot/ABACAPRESS.COM

it builds a solid friendship. It is thanks to the insistence of the latter, which brings in an event attended by the who’s who of the music industry, that Mariah Carey met Tommy Mottola, head of the record label Sony Music. He agrees to listen to the models of his songs… And this is the coup de foudre musical. The music mogul is convinced to have found the rare pearl : with its support, Mariah Carey he released his first album soberly named… Mariah Carey, which she wrote almost all of the songs. Because the young woman is not only a vocalist, off-pair, but also a talented author. Tommy Mottola was not mistaken : the singles sell like hotcakes, the opus is way out in the lead of the standings Billboard 11 weeks.

The following year, the new fiancée of American released his 2nd album Emotions. Success is always waiting for you. Her single, the same name as the album, vampe an audience yet demanding : the artist’s product, several times during the song, a whistle (now famous) compared to that of a dolphin. Yet, the critics are coming : the singer with the voice that came from another world has not yet been proven on tour. No doubt that she takes the road outside the studio. To silence the most skeptical, Mariah Carey appears in the program MTV Unpluggedwhere she sings live at a concert acoustic. Bingo ! The singer captivates the viewers and proves that his talent is genuine. This time, there is no doubt possible : the performer is elevated to the rank of diva.

This fabulous fate of the star, add a beautiful love story : in 1993, Mariah Carey married Tommy Mottolathe man who has revealed his talent in the eyes of the world. At the same time, his third album Music Box ends of the propel to the acme of success.

Mariah Carey : the determination to master word

1995 marks the year of change for Mariah Carey, tired of being regarded as a marketing product by Columbia, his record company, the singer explores other registers, such as R&B, in her album Daydream. It may even work with Ol Dirty Bastard, in spite of the remonstrances of his label, which considers the image of the rapper to the many legal problems is not beneficial for the new bride in the United States. “Everyone told me : ‘are you crazy ?’ They are overwhelmed at the idea of changing habits. They just want that I sing a ballad on stage in long dress”, she explains to Entertainment Weekly. Little by little, the star argued its choice and has shown a true strength of character… to which is added his famous “quirks” of diva. Thus, according to the legend, Mariah Carey never (ever) the same clothes twice, requires that a red carpet is unrolled as it comes out of the hotels, require to be transported to the scene in a wheelchair, and hope that sinks in gold are placed in the bathrooms where she was staying. As many rumors which, if they have never been proven, allow him to grow a real image of the diva.

Mariah Carey : the descent to the underworld

Magré all, reach the sky has a cost : In 1998, Mariah Carey divorces Tommy Mottola. Then, 2001 was a dark year for the singer who does not do his honey from his new album All That Glitters and even gets a Razzie Award for the worst performance) for his role in the film Glitter. Tragedy that marks the sinister culmination of his descent into the underworld : the singer loses his father, who died after years of battle against cancer. The diva tried going through a depression and is hospitalized in the psychiatric care, while rumors of suicide attempt surface. The more pessimistic are predicting the end of his career. Fortunately, the artist, quickly ascending the slope with his opus Charmbracelet, devoted in part to his father, and improve its image with the title success of We Belong Together.

Mariah Carey, never K. O.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon © Nivière/SIPA

In 2008, Mariah Carey found love in the person of the rapper and actor Nick Cannon. Together, they have two children : twins Moroccan and Monroe, now aged 8 years. Further proof, if any were needed, that the artist has left an indelible mark on the music : the prestigious Time the coronation “biggest pop star of the story“. In 2015, as his sister diva Celine Dion, she invests the scene of Las Vegas for a series of concerts memorable. Despite the criticisms that abound, especially after his performance failed Time Square for the new year of 2017, the singer with the five octave range to prove that it still holds largely the rate, in terms of successful performance where she always manages to hit notes incredibly acute.

It continues to reinvent itself and did not hesitate to assume its miscegenation in the eyes of the world, after years spent putting its origins under a bushel. Above all, it shows real courage in revealing that she suffers from bipolar disorder. “The burden was too heavy to carry (…) I have therefore sought and received treatment, I surrounded myself with good people and I am returned to my passion: writing songs and making music“, she says in People. From 2019, the singer is back with a world tour, the Deposit World Tour, and, dedication absolute, is preparing to produce a series based on his life. The reign of the diva Mariah Carey is not nearly complete.