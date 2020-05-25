Mariah Carey : the films where she has played her own role !

Mariah Carey in “Death of A Dynasty” (2003)

Satire of the universe hip-hop, “Death of A Dynasty’ by Damon Dash, talks about the internal disputes faced by the managers of a famous independent label american. The film is inspired from real facts. Many artists, including Mariah Carey, who performs his own role, and are integrated into the casting of the film.

The comedy “for your hair” (2008)

Abracadabrant and once again satire, “for your hair” with Adam Sandler at the game and the achievement is probably one of the first successful films of her career as an actress in her own role. In this screwball comedy, the singer of “Hero,” finds himself harassed by a fan and is part of a very large derision.

“Popstar : Famous at any price” (2016)

True/false documentary retracing the route of a rap star in a lot of celebrity and seeking at any price to renew with the success, this film is a satire of the world of urban music. Again, the interpreter of the famous title “All I Want For Christmas Is You” portrays its own role. Note that other singers such as Pink and Justin Timberlake also make an appearance.