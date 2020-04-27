Mariah Carey, the first artist to rank among the top of the hit parade in four different decades

The diva had already seen his singles climb up to first place in the years 1990, 2000 and 2010. It is (already) a thing made for the years 2020, thanks to the heady All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Thanks to her piece All I Want for Christmas Is Youthe pop diva Mariah Carey became the first artist to have been in the top of the charts of american music in four different decades. The tube released in 1994 throne at the top of the ranking Billboard Hot 100 for the week of January 4, 2020. Mariah Carey has placed a single in the head of the hit parade in the years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020.

“Ouaissss!!!! IT. The A. IS.”, welcomed the singer on Twitter.

She then shared a video where she is celebrating the new with the descent of an airplane, a glass of champagne in hand.

All I Want for Christmas Is You benefited in 2019 of a new promotional campaign, with a new release of the album Christmas and a clip revisited. This little film used clips shot during the production of the clip with the original, but never shown since.

The arrival of Christmas, a tour of Mariah Carey in the United States and its scholarly use of social networks did the rest, propelling the song to the top of the ranking compiled by Billboard. This is the first time in the last eleven years as the singer moves up in the first place.