Mariah Carey the next big stars for a telethon for the benefit of New Yorkers

With the help of his friends stars, Mariah Carey has participated in a telethon special to support the people of New York.

A native of New York, Mariah Carey has sought to help those in need, especially the inhabitants of the Big Apple, which has severely suffered from the sars coronavirus. With more than 21,000 deaths due to the pandemic, the State of New York accounted for 26.5% of deaths recorded in the United States. The inhabitants of the city are also experiencing an unemployment rate that is unprecedented. During a telethon held on Monday 11 may 2020, Mariah Carey has joined other celebrities to put his talent to the benefit of the good cause.

Rise Up New York

The event dubbed “Rise Up New York” (” Stand up New York “), was organized by the association Robin Hood that supports New Yorkers found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic, but also those who have lost their homes or who are in need of food. The telethon was presented by Tina Fey from the top of Rockefeller Plaza. Mariah Carey has performed a remix of two of his songs, “Through the Rain” and “Make it Happen”. The diva of 50 years has sung from his home studio, his singers and his musicians have joined in for an incredible performance. “I know we’re strong enough to get through this period. We will stand up again. We can do it together,” she said.

New York solidarity

Jennifer Lopez was at the party and put the emphasis on education has been heavily degraded during the health crisis. “About 400,000 students do not have the resources they need to continue their education,” she said in a message posted on Twitter. Robert de Niro also had its word to say. The actor, 76-year-old has just recalled the reason for which all New Yorkers to come together. “We would like to our neighbors, it is for this reason that we want to help”. The evening was full of emotion : Sting, Barbra Streisand, Alicia Keys or even Jon Bon Jovi were also present to raise funds. More than 100,000 people have made donations, which, added to the funds raised by Robin Hood since march, forming the astronomical sum of $ 115 million.

Thank you for having me tonight @RobinHoodNYC! To New York and the rest of the world … we’re going to get through this! ❤️✨https://t.co/4kGXc9wivZpic.twitter.com/uuFIFcDmTx — jlo (@JLo) May 12, 2020

