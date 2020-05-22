Mariah Carey : the sum mirobolante that told him his song All I Want for Christmas

Let it be said : All I Want for Christmas, legendary song of Christmas, has echoed at least once this year in all the world. A phenomenon that makes the happiness (and especially the bank account) of his interpreter, Mariah Carey.

This year, the Christmas period will be revealed a lot of surprises. The beautiful Heidi Klum is going to marry the ex-member of Tokio Hotel, Tom Kaulitz, whom she has known for a few months. Miley Cyrus is married to her eternal love Liam Hemsworth and star of Glee, Lea Michele, preparing to do the same with her fiancé Zandy Reich. The end of the year holidays placed under the sign of the good news, but especially of the love, evidenced by the many family photos posted by our friends the stars on the social networks. Eva Longoria is delighted for the first Christmas of Santiago, like Caroline Receiver and Hugo Philip with their son Marlon. But if there’s a mom who had cause for celebration in this December 25, it is Mariah Carey.

It must be said that every year, the singer of 48 years was REALLY nothing to be smiling. Not only, for the past seven years, she celebrated Christmas with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, are the fruit of his love-affair with Nick Cannon, but it bags also for 24 years and quite a fortune without it moving the little finger.

Interpreter of the mythical and timeless All I Want for Christmas, Mariah Carey made this song a goose that lays the golden eggs. Since its release in 1994, the title has been reported to not less than $ 64 million the singer, a little more 56 million euros as revealed The Economist. And the passing years do not change the resounding success of the Christmas carol. This year alone, All I Want for Christmas has been listened to no less than 11 million times in one day on Spotify. We can better understand why Mariah Carey considers the holiday season as his” favorite time of the year “…