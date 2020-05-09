Mariah Carey : this joke on one of his hit songs that his fans have adored

Mariah Carey is a diva. At the age of 49, she loves that we talk about it and to be the center of attention. And she is ready to do anything for it, even to laugh a little herself.

It happens in the month of November. Halloween is felt, particularly on the other side of the Atlantic where the stars compete with their original ideas to dig up the best costumes. Remains to be seen whether they will succeed this year to dethrone the queen in the matter, Heidi Klum. If this little party is not yet past, Christmas was still decided to point the tip of his nose. Yes, already.

Everything comes to those who wait

If the kids are chomping at the bit to the idea of opening their gifts, the adults, themselves, are only waiting for the legendary Mariah Carey song. In 1994, the singer came out a special album of songs from the end of the year. And if the album contains eleven songs, there was only one that remained. Since the release of the disc, while the world chants All I want for Christmas is you each and every year. A melody, a classic that fans are clamoring for already.

But Mariah Carey loves to be desired. Then on Instagram, the American has shown a lot of humor. To the written question in the caption :” Is it Christmas already ? “the interpreter of We Belong Together merely to respond by posting a compilation of images of it responding” Not Yet “ (translation : “not yet “). A joke that fans have adored and what you discover immediately.