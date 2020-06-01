Mariah Carey thrilled that Sam Smith has dreamed of it : “I could not be more happy.”

Friday, July 19, the british singer Sam Smith has unveiled a brand new song titled “How Do You Sleep?”. This output seems to have put it in the best of spirits, because a few days later, the artist shared on social networks a funny anecdote about the diva american Mariah Carey.

Sam Smith : a dream surprising

“I made a super dream last night. I was present at the release party for an album of Mariah Carey with all my friends, and she dedicated her song ‘A no no’ ! I woke up in such a good mood !”published the interpreter of “Promised” on Twitter. Very quickly, the post became viral and reached the main interested was not slow to answer him.