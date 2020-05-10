Mariah Carey tops the billboard ranking, Jeff Panacloc resumes of David and Jonathan, Vegedream in Cote d’ivoire, with Emmanuel Macron, and the homage to Anna Karina on Arte

The singer Vegedream will accompany Emmanuel Macron in Côte d’ivoire to highlight the strength of cultural links between the two countries. Jeff Panacloc will play the final of his show on the 25th of January next at the Zenith of Paris. For the occasion, he parodies the title of David and Jonathan “Is what you come for holidays”. The title of Christmas of Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you” is in first place in the ranking billboard and third position in the world ranking of Spotify. To celebrate the disco era, an online exhibition is available on the website of the Museum of the Sacem… It is titled “The Disco of france, he conquered the dancôfloors of the planet”. In homage to Anna Karina, Arte has chosen to broadcast this Wednesday at 22: 45 the film “Pierrot and the madman’ by Jean-Luc Godard.