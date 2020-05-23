Mariah Carey transformed : The diva makes its grand return in beauty

The singer is transformed ! On September 21, 2018, Mariah Carey made an appearance noticed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, at which she resumed her biggest hits for the night. The american star, 48-year-old, who made his big return after four years absence, took the opportunity to proudly display its silhouette slimmer on the red carpet and then on stage.

We take the same ingredients and we start again twenty years later : with his long blond mane, his minidress with rhinestones and jewels butterflies, the interpreter of My All today seems to focus on the style of dress that has made its success at the beginning of his career. A look as sexy as tinsel, which highlights her impressive weight loss.

The end of the yo-yo ?

His mental disorder and his break with the australian billionaire James Packer appear to be far behind it. In love with the dancer Bryan Kekoa Tanaka, mom blossomed Moroccan and Monroe (7 years), back with a new song titled GTFO and in shape : a long time ago that the lights weren’t all green for Mariah Carey. “It has experienced great changes in his life and it’s for the betterrevealed a source ofEntertainment Tonight in June of last year. The fact of letting his manager and talk about issues of bipolar disorder has been a huge relief and it shows.”