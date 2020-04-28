Mariah Carey unveils a deluxe edition of “Merry Christmas” for the 25 years of the album !

Fans of Mariah Carey are thrilled ! The diva american was preparing to offer them a gift of size : a new version of the album “Merry Christmas” which came out 25 years ago already. In addition to the album original, including the hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, it will include remixes as well as tracks from their concert worship of 1994, in the Cathedral of Saint John The Divine in New York.

A re-edition double CD

In the month of September last year, the american star announced the news on its social networks, thanks to a small video. “I’m horny too ! I’m so excited for you to discover all these new things”, addressed it to his fans. The big day has finally arrived. The deluxe edition will be in stores this Friday, November 1st !