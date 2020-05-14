Mariah Carey unveils a photo of the birth of her twins

This Tuesday, April 30, Mariah Carey celebrated the 8 years of her twins, Monroe and Moroccan. For the occasion, the american singer has shared a number of pictures of the most beautiful day of her life : the birth of his two children.

Children grow at an impressive speed and since she is mom, Mariah Carey can we affirm it. This Tuesday, April 30, the american singer was celebrating the 8 years of her twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Visibly nostalgic to see her babies grow up too quickly, the star has shared several photos of his birth on his account Instagram. Surprising photographs that have not failed to attendir the internet ! We see the mother 49-year-old in the delivery room, with her two babies in her arms. “8 years of happiness“wrote the singer in the caption of its publication. Born on April 30, 2011, the twins are the fruit of his love with rapper Nick Cannon, with whom she is separated since 2014. For the birthday of their two children, parents – who have remained on very good terms – they have booked a holiday frenzy.

Singer born(e) the 27/03/1969 LATEST NEWS





A real mother hen

8 years is something to celebrate ! For the occasion, Mariah Carey has prepared a birthday out of the ordinary for her twins and they are likely to remember for a very long time. The american singer had reserved a playground for his children and their friends can have fun and enjoy their day. It has shared several photos of the event on its social networks, and the two little children appeared to be happier than ever ! Birthday cakes and photocall custom, balloons galore, DJ set… This birthday party seemed to be just incredible. “Happy birthday Roc and Roe !!! You’re everything to me (…) and even if you’re 8 years old today (how did that happen ???), you will always be #mesbébés. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love“, she wrote in the caption of the photos. On the other hand, their dad has also shared photos of this one-day anniversary in asserting that it was “thea feast of 8 years, the coolest” to which he had attended. Adorable !

These stars who have had twins

Your browser can’t display this tag video.

Video by Catherine Nowak