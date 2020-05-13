Mariah Carey unveils the new video for her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

A breath of youth is cast on the legendary tube Mariah Carey Christmas, All I Want for Christmas Is You. Output in the 1990s, the title track of the american singer had the right to a new clip, unveiled on 19 December 2019 on the YouTube account Mariah Carey.

Title Make My Wish Come True Editionthe clip puts in scene the star, in a costume mother Christmas. A nod to the original clip, in which she sported a costume similar. The singer interpreted the title in an atmosphere of winter fairy, accompanied by her twin children aged 8 years old, Moroccan and Monroe, born of her marriage with Nick Cannon.

Timing ideal

This new clip comes at the right time, when the song came top in the sales of singles in the United States this December 16, 2019, for the first time since its release in 1994. Until now, the title had never passed the third place.

While All I Want for Christmas Is You a staple of Christmas, Mariah Carey has revealed to Entertainment Weekly she was hesitant to come out to this song. “It was so early in my career. I thought not, from a strategic point of view, it was time to do something like this,” she says. “Even though I love Christmas, I thought the label was wrong. Obviously, it is me who was wrong.”

Song popularized by “Love Actually”

Originally published the 1er November 1994 the Christmas album Merry Christmasthe song was already popular during the years 1990 and 2000. But it is its inclusion in the soundtrack of the film Love Actuallyin 2003, which allowed All I Want for Christmas Is You stand out. Since then, the famous song has been the subject of numerous occasions, one of which is by Justin Bieber, who has recorded a duet with Mariah Carey on her album Under the Mistletoe, in 2011.

Written and produced by Mariah Carey and the song-writer Walter Afanasieff, the song is the result of a successful collaboration. In the book Mariah Carey Revisited: Her Story Chris Nickson, published in 1998, the singer said : “When we started the album, it had to be a balance between the Christmas carols and festive songs.”