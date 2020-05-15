Mariah Carey very thin : his transformation is impressive

After spending part of the year-end holiday season wrapped in a combination of skiing during a trip to Aspen, Mariah Carey took the direction of Saint-Barth. The opportunity for the singer to enjoy the idyllic setting and relax lulled by the sea air… But also to post on his account Instagram a photo in which she appears in a bikini at the exit of the swimming pool. Radiant and blooming, Mariah Carey surprised her by displaying a silhouette that is very refined. Designed curves, flat belly, toned body, the image of the singer slice, literally, with the pace seen in recent years. The diva, who turns 49 years old next march, has found its aura of yesteryear. If she still has proudly displayed her curves, Mariah Carey felt “trapped in her body,” as reported Shape.

Mariah Carey before his sleeve gastroplasty, ©Abaca

“I’d give my all …”

E. T Online claimed that Mariah Carey has suffered a sleeve gastroplasty in November 2017. This operation involves removing part of the stomach. Her curves have fluctuated significantly in recent years.

In 2011, after the birth of her twins, the diva had started to be a fitness by following the program of Jenny Craig, based on a re-balancing food. Framed by a dietician nutritionist, Mariah Carey eating small meals throughout the day and ensured that the total number of daily calories ingested does not go beyond 1500. The plan also provides for regular physical activity. However, the singer who had given birth to children by caesarean section was not able to take up the sport. She was then to the show The Rosie Show that 90 % of his weight loss was due to diet.

Also Mariah Carey always puts a point of honor to never weigh-in !! Diva obliges, his secret weapon is to don one of her dresses from designers asked themselves : “does this dress suits me better than 3 years ago ? “.