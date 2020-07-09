Mariah Carey will release a autobiography “no filter” in September

“This book will tell you finally the story without the filter of the life of Mariah Carey, in a way only she can,” says its editorial.

All the fans of Mariah Carey know absolutely everything of their idol. The singer will be released in September of the next year, his first autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In a press release, the publication of the house of Andy Cohen’s Book promises that this book, co-written by the star and Michaela Angela Davis, “we’re going to say, finally, the story without the filter of your life in a way that only you can”.

“I want to tell the story of moments, the ups and downs, the triumphs and the trauma, the disasters and dreams, who have helped to build the person I am today,” said Mariah Carey in a message on Instagram.

Memories and misadventures

This autobiography, which will be released on the 29th of September of the next year, is now available for pre-order.

“This book is composed of my memories, my problems, my struggles, my survival and of my songs,” said the star.