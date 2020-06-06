Mariah Carey’s Children Are “Afraid of the Police”: Nick Cannon Denounces

In an interview with “Access” on June 3, 2020, Nick Cannon explained that he had discussed police brutality with his three children. In particular, he taught them how to behave with the police.

Nick Cannon explained that he discussed brutality with the police with his children. For several days, protests have been taking place in the United States (as in France). Worn by the Black Lives Matter movement, they denounce brutality and racism in the police, which leads to the death of too many innocent people. They began with the death of George Floyd during a control, last May 25 in Minneapolis.

” My children are afraid of the police, ” Nick Cannon said on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, access. “ I try to teach them what is right. I try to teach them: ‘Find in yourself the strength to be afraid of nothing.’ But when they see the energy of the police, they are more like “Oh-oh, that’s the police “, “continues the actor.

Nick Cannon then specifies that he teaches his twins Monroe and Moroccan (9 years old) and his son Golden (3 years old) how to behave with the police. ” The mindset ‘Stand up straight and don’t talk, keep your hands in plain sight’. This is what I tell my children aged 3 and 9 … “, he laments.

“NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN BRINGING ABOUT REAL CHANGE”

Monroe and Moroccan were born from his past relationship with Mariah Carey, his former wife. Little Golden comes from his relationship with the model Brittany Bell. He explains that, in his youth, he was always afraid ” to call the police (…), not even to be helped, rather say that someone else had trouble “. He then remembers the police raids in his neighborhood: ” It was never a good experience. “

” This is why I believe that we must rethink and restructure the maintenance of public order, particularly in our communities. Law enforcement should come from the community. There was a time when we could ‘do the police’ in our own community and where we were sovereign …. and when we have the capacity to govern ourselves and we have a solid moral compass that comes from your community, we should not have someone watching us. (…) I am ready to put my life on the line for that, because there is nothing more important for my community, for my family, for me. Nothing is more important than provoking a real change, “ concludes Nick Cannon.

There was a time when we could “police” in our own community and we were sovereign … and when we have the capacity to govern ourselves and we have a solid moral compass that comes from your community, you shouldn’t have someone watching you