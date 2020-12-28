Mariah Carey’s ex-husband introduces new heiress, Powerful Queen

Nick Cannon became a father for the fourth time to his second daughter with his model girlfriend …

Nick Cannon has welcomed his fourth child, a girl with his girlfriend, model Brittany Bell, with whom he already has a three-year-old son, Golden.

The 40-year-old TV host and ex-husband of Mariah Carey and Bell, 33, announced that they had become proud parents to a little girl via Instagram on Christmas Day.

Brittany shared the happy news, along with a series of photos of her with Nick and their new daughter, apparently named Powerful.

One image showed Nick, Brittany, Powerful, and Golden reunited, while other images showed Nick cradling his latest heir.

Brittany wrote in the caption of the photos: “The best gift of all. We were surprised … A GIRL !!!!! “, he pointed.

Revealing the girl’s name, Brittany continued, “The Powerful Queen Cannon arrived this week at the perfect time for Christmas.”

She continued: “Much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock during the most intense yet empowering natural birth. It was nothing but Powerful. Merry Christmas! THANKS, GOD.”

Nick was previously married to Mariah Carey, with whom he has twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Nick and Miss Universe star Brittany reportedly started dating in 2015, but have been in an on-off relationship since 2017.