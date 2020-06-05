Mariah Carey’s “prudish” : the diva reveals the number (surprising) …

Mariah Carey has revealed in an interview with open heart awarded to Cosmopolitan Magazine does not have to be chained to the conquests, contrary to received ideas.

Mariah Carey does not give his trust easily. And especially towards men. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine and published in the american edition of the magazine in the month of August, the diva book of the underneath of her love life. And it turns out that at 49 years of age, the singer has not had a lot of conquests during his lifetime. “I have not had a lot of romantic relationships, but it has been varied, she confided to the magazine. I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m rather a prude, honestly, compared to people who are in the same environment as me.”

Mariah Carey has been married to Nick Cannon, ten years her junior. Together, they had children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott. In 2017, the actor has become a father for the third time with his ex Brittany Bell, Miss USA 2010, with whom he was already separated at the time of birth.

After Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey is output with billionaire James Packer. A romance that did not work. Today, it filerait the perfect love with a certain Bryan Tanakahis dancer with whom she is friend since 2006. Their relationship began after the break-up of the singer with James Packer. Is this the right one ? Case to follow…

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news