Mariah Carey’s “prudish” : the diva reveals the number (surprising) …

Mariah Carey has revealed in an interview with open heart awarded to Cosmopolitan Magazine does not have to be chained to the conquests, contrary to received ideas.
Mariah Carey does not give his trust easily. And especially towards men. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine and published in the american edition of the magazine in the month of August, the diva book of the underneath of her love life. And it turns out that at 49 years of age, the singer has not had a lot of conquests during his lifetime. “I have not had a lot of romantic relationships, but it has been varied, she confided to the magazine. I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m rather a prude, honestly, compared to people who are in the same environment as me.”
Mariah Carey has been married to Nick Cannon, ten years her junior. Together, they had children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott. In 2017, the actor has become a father for the third time with his ex Brittany Bell, Miss USA 2010, with whom he was already separated at the time of birth.
After Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey is output with billionaire James Packer. A romance that did not work. Today, it filerait the perfect love with a certain Bryan Tanakahis dancer with whom she is friend since 2006. Their relationship began after the break-up of the singer with James Packer. Is this the right one ? Case to follow…
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
2/9 –
Mariah Carey in full christmas shopping spree with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Aspen On December 22, 2018
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
3/9 –
Mariah Carey throws balls of snow with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on photographers in Aspen On December 22, 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
4/9 –
Mariah Carey and her companion Bryan Tanaka in shopping for Louis Vuitton during their Christmas vacation in the ski resort of Aspen. On the 23rd of December 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
5/9 –
Exclusive – Mariah Carey with her children Monroe and Moroccan to the exit of the hotel “Thompson” in New York, on 20 April 2019. Please blur the faces of the children before publication
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
6/9 –
Mariah Carey in the press room of the “2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, may 1, 2019.
© Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
7/9 –
Mariah Carey leaving the restaurant Novikov in London on 27 may 2019.
© Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
8/9 –
Mariah Carey arrives at midnight at the restaurant Novikov in London, on the 27th of may 2019
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
9/9 –
Exclusive – Mariah Carey and her companion Bryan Tanaka went to dinner at the restaurant ‘Nobu’ in Malibu. It has recently been learned that the two lovebirds have reportedly started dating while Mariah was still with her ex-fiancé J. Packer, on June 21, 2019.