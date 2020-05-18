Marianne James : who is his companion Bertrand Edl ?

On Monday 18 may 2020, Marianne James will be the guest of Cyril Lignac and will be in prime time on M6 in the show ” ‘La France has an incredible talent : the 25 unforgettable moments’. The opportunity to learn more about his love life, and especially on her lover, Bertrand Edl.

Surprise ! On Monday 18 may 2020, M6 will broadcast a broadcast novel in which Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Eric Antoine and David Ginola will be shown by screen interposed in their Top 25 performers come to show up at the show France has an incredible talent! If on the screen, Marianne James has a team at the top, she is also very happy in the private sphere. Indeed, the singer is crazy in love with a stranger, Bertrand Edl, in which she shares the lives for four years !

Discreet, the couple had shown together for the first time in the alleys of Roland Garros on June 6, 2017. If Bertand Edl is not working in the world of the media, it would be, according to his profile on LinkedIn, it shows up as a former manager in the distribution, which is specialized in the council in strategy marketing ! The secret of their relationship ? Live out each of his side ! In an interview granted to Gala two years ago, Marianne James explained, in effect : “Bertrand Edl I was understood. We live in each home, we share that, the better. It happens to me not to believe, to be a bit desperate, it doesn’t last long. My side has solar on the side from lunar that goes with it.“If the old juror of the New Star can have moments of doubt, she has found a support of size in his companion : “He said to me constantly : ‘is not going to seek help outside, the resources to heal you are in you.’ And he’s right. The singers have lungs full of air, they rise to the surface.“

Marianne James has had five men in her life

In December 2016, the star of a 58-year-old confided to Télé Pocket there have been only four men in her life : “All I had to live with them, the aspects of the absolute, the total ecstasy of love, the love I’ve experienced. I was loved, totally. My last lover, whom I was crazy, told me something very beautiful : ‘I can’t live in the shadow of your light.’ Be great, be rich, be known, it is a lot for a man.” Bertrand Edl is therefore the fifth man in her life…

