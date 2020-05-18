Marianne James : who is his companion Bertrand Edl ?

On Monday 18 may 2020, Marianne James will be the guest of Cyril Lignac and will be in prime time on M6 in the show ” ‘La France has an incredible talent : the 25 unforgettable moments’. The opportunity to learn more about his love life, and especially on her lover, Bertrand Edl.
Surprise ! On Monday 18 may 2020, M6 will broadcast a broadcast novel in which Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Eric Antoine and David Ginola will be shown by screen interposed in their Top 25 performers come to show up at the show France has an incredible talent! If on the screen, Marianne James has a team at the top, she is also very happy in the private sphere. Indeed, the singer is crazy in love with a stranger, Bertrand Edl, in which she shares the lives for four years !
Discreet, the couple had shown together for the first time in the alleys of Roland Garros on June 6, 2017. If Bertand Edl is not working in the world of the media, it would be, according to his profile on LinkedIn, it shows up as a former manager in the distribution, which is specialized in the council in strategy marketing ! The secret of their relationship ? Live out each of his side ! In an interview granted to Gala two years ago, Marianne James explained, in effect : “Bertrand Edl I was understood. We live in each home, we share that, the better. It happens to me not to believe, to be a bit desperate, it doesn’t last long. My side has solar on the side from lunar that goes with it.“If the old juror of the New Star can have moments of doubt, she has found a support of size in his companion : “He said to me constantly : ‘is not going to seek help outside, the resources to heal you are in you.’ And he’s right. The singers have lungs full of air, they rise to the surface.“
Marianne James has had five men in her life
In December 2016, the star of a 58-year-old confided to Télé Pocket there have been only four men in her life : “All I had to live with them, the aspects of the absolute, the total ecstasy of love, the love I’ve experienced. I was loved, totally. My last lover, whom I was crazy, told me something very beautiful : ‘I can’t live in the shadow of your light.’ Be great, be rich, be known, it is a lot for a man.” Bertrand Edl is therefore the fifth man in her life…
© OLIVIER BORDE
Marianne James – Photocall of the 16th soirée “Sidaction” in the reception room of the Pavillon d’armenonville in Paris, France, January 26, 2018.
© JACOVIDES-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
Marianne James and his companion Bertrand Edl – Day 10 – The celebrities at the village International of Tennis of Roland Garros in Paris. On June 6, 2017
© COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
Marianne James – the 8th edition of the Dinner Link for Aids at the Pavillon Cambon in Paris, on December 11, 2017.
© JACOVIDES-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE
Marianne James, guest – People in the village during the Tournament of Roland-Garros (les Internationaux de France de tennis) in Paris, on may 28, 2016.
© JACOVIDES-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
© Romuald Meigneux / Bestimage
Exclusive – Marianne James – Recording of sequences of the issuance anniversary “Elie Kakou, well then… 20 years already” at Cirque d’hiver on may 29, 2019. Since the Circus in Winter, a place which was a fetish for him, many artists and personalities will pay tribute in their own way to Elie Kakou and will tell us what the man and the artist represent for them. In June 1999, the comedian and actor Elie Kakou left us at the age of 39 years. 20 years after, this show, produced by Productions 13.34 and JYL Production, broadcast on France 3 on Friday, June 14 at 21 hours, will be the occasion to revisit his greatest sketches become cults “Lattachée press,” “Madame Sarfati”, “teachers”… but also discover the testimonies of those who have known, worked with and admired, and to get back on the highlights of his career : Marseille, the city of his beginnings, his tv appearances, adventure magic of The truth if I lie !, the letters of nobility which he has given to humor with a black leg, inspiration that he has represented for some, its love of dance, but also of the mode… Happenings specially prepared for this issue, testimonies, songs and repeated skits, rare documents… the world of Elie Kakou will be put in the spotlight !
© Romuald Meigneux / Bestimage
© JACOVIDES-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
© COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
Semi-exclusive – Marianne James – Inauguration of the “Chalet les Neiges 1850” on the terrace of the Hotel barriere Fouquet’s in Paris on November 27, 2017. During the evening a party of Boboules has been organized.
© CYRIL MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
Marianne James at the village at of international of tennis of Roland Garros in Paris, June 9, 2018.