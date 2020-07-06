Marie Lopez (EnjoyPhoenix) reveals the impressive amount of their older stamp

The influenceuse Maria Lopez, best known in the social networks and YouTube under the alias EnjoyPhoenix, has lifted the veil on his finances. The young man has revealed his largest association of payment, which won him a lot of money.

If the subject of payment associations is often taboo among the leaders of opinion, Marie Lopez has agreed to the recall on their YouTube channel. The young woman, well known to internet users as EnjoyPhoenix, has published a video in which he speaks of their good and bad experiences with brands, and speaks to its subscribers a portion of the money that she has touched in these last years. ” There are several types of association “that at the beginning it is said. There first” of the one-shots “:” of history, a post of Instagram, a vlog, a video, an investment [de produit]then listed. For one-shots, in general, it is well paid, but it is not in the to win more money, simply because it is not recurring. “ What are the “ long-term partnerships “those who are according to your opinion, the most interesting :” Can be a number of investments, you can be a co-creation with a brand, it can also be a set of videos, participation in a television program or on the Internet… “In short” it can be full of things “as is said Marie Lopez, but is in all cases “ the collaboration that lasts in the time “.

Maria Lopez reveals that his greater association with a brand

The amount of the compensation is fixed, because, he explained, depending on the number of subscribers and the image of the influential. And the price can flyas has been shown by quoting his own example. ” I’m going to give you the most amount of that I touched for a partnership, but a global partnership on several occasions, for very long. It is a great partnership “, he insisted. Maria Lopez was paid for 190 000 €s for this long-term collaboration. “ Of these 190 000 euro, and of course, I pay a lot of taxessaid. Still it is necessary to understand that the more one earns money, the more you pay in taxes. So, obviously, this is not what belongs in the cash flow of my company. Don’t worry, I have not spent any of this money in my pocket. “

The influenceuse made on the other side not revealed what brand it was this association :” I do not have the right to say the brand, because they are legally prohibited “, he explained. The young man, who has touched” other very very fine stamps “with other brands, that has never been greater. But she knows that this is possible. According to Mary Lopez, with the fame and increased the value of his image, it is very possible that a collaboration of the same type that wins a lot more :” Today, if this is going to revalue, it is revaloriserait on the rise “was it provided to its subscribers. Good contracts in perspective !