Marilou sings Adele and it gives chills

This weekend, Marilou found some comfort in music.

She decided to sit behind her microphone and perform Adele’s play “When We Were Young”.

The businesswoman is still uncomfortable and shy when she pushes the note. No wonder she wrote with the video: ” Might really delete later “. Lucky for us, she decided not to delete it.

His spellbinding voice momentarily heals our wounds over the weekend. We strongly advise you to listen to it below.

