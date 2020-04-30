Marilyn Manson, Amber Heard… these stars who have played in Californication (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

The series Californication was broadcast on Showtime from 2007 to 2014. In this last we find the famous actor David Duchovny. The star of The X-Files plays Hank Moody, a novelist new yorker who moved to Los Angeles. Between drugs, sex and alcohol, the latter leads a hectic life and tries to do his best to win back the hearts of Karen (Natascha McElhone). Hank also tries to maintain his relationship with his daughter Becca (Madeleine Martin).

In seven seasons, many stars have passed through the series. Fans of rock in particular have been able to find the singer Marilyn Manson, during season 6. The interpreter Tainted Love plays its own role. Hank Moody himself is especially Becca for the rocker the body to warn against the dangers of the drug, but all does not go as planned… Amber Heard has also made a brief appearance in the comedy by Tom Kapinos. In season 4, Zoë Kravitz wears the role of Pearl, a close friend of Becca.

Find images of celebrities passed by Californication.

A series has to find it in full on MyCANAL.

V-K. N.