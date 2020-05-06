Marina Foïs rise against the government : “We can’t ask the French to be in the survival “

Marina Foïs is angry. The actress has used her fame to go a rant against the government, which from the beginning of the confinement, and in the measures déconfinement, has totally abandoned the cultural world.

More than ever, Marina Foïs undertakes. In less than a week, France will be gradually déconfinée – even if the conditions are still unclear. But this is only the beginning of problems. The economic crisis to come serious concerns of the French. Some sectors will be hard to recover from those months without activity. This is the case, for example, restaurants. Many leaders, anxious, do not hesitate to step up against the government. The culture is not spared either. Theatres, cinemas, museums (with the exception of small located in departments so-called ” green “), concert halls are not about to reopen their doors. Moreover, they don’t seem to really be taken into account by the government. In an op-ed published on April 30, in The World, a roster of celebrities, such as Catherine Deneuve, Omar Sy and Marion Cotillard – ask Emmanuel Macron is stepping in and” repair “this “ forgetting the art and culture “. Tribune also signed by Marina Foïs, which from the beginning of the confinement, don’t miss an opportunity to share his or her concern about the future of this sector.

The actress has decided to take advantage of his fame to alert them to the situation. Monday, may 4, during an interview with Konbinishe was again criticized the lack of government action. ” In all the speeches that have been made by the president Macron and by Édouard Philippe, the culture is absent. We admit all that in a time when one is in survival, it is not a priority, but between priority and absence, there is a gap “, she says, hoping that it is ” a misunderstanding “. If it fully recognizes that the priority would, of course,” the health, AP-HP, the compensation of caregivers “, Marina Foïs is estimated that at the approach of the déconfinement progressive, the culture medium should also be part of the debate. ” The urgency is perhaps not as cinemas re-opened on 2 July. The issue is not there. We do not need a response for the next week, but we need to have the impression that we are in the heart of a process “says the sister of Giulia Foïs.

The strong words of Marina Foïs

So much so that the culture is not a niche. “ She does live 1.3 million people. It is not that the lives of artists that is in question… “says Marina Foïs, which evokes all of the trades concerned, the intermittent and the precariousness of their situation, all seasonal contracts that give rise to the Cannes film Festival, or fetivals music, for example. ” It is not necessary to forget about these people “, begs-t-it. And then run :” We will leave what to the generations to come ? A planet burned and dies and a life without culture, without thought, without part of the dream ? “Marina Foïs has concluded on a sample of the talking. ” I know better movies than other areas, but for example the French cinema and the system of production, distribution French are envied everywhere. France does not exist for its wine and its cheese. It exists thanks to the wine and cheese, cultural heritage, architecture “, list-t-it, before of ensure :” We can’t ask the French to be that in survival “. There is no doubt that she was particularly tuned in to the announcements of Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday 6 may.