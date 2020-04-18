Marine Lorphelin love : his tender declaration of love to his fiance for her birthday

This Thursday, April 16, Christophe Malmezac celebrates his birthday… away from his fiancée. In the midst of a crisis of the coronavirus, and as she is an interne in medicine, Marine Lorphelin has preferred to confine only. But it is with much tenderness that she had given a thought to her lover.

And to say that at this precise moment, they would have had to be together. Marine Lorphelin and Christophe Malmezac would have no doubt celebrated the birthday of Mr. in head-to-head around a romantic dinner under candlelight. But the fate wanted otherwise. The coronavirus meddled in their long-awaited reunion, making it impossible. ” We would have to see two days after the announcement of the containment “revealed recently Miss France 2013. And if her fiance is currently in New Caledonia- was about to make the journey in spite of everything, it is Marine Lorphelin who has been deterred. And for good reason, as an internal medicine, it is in the front line against the disease. The young woman of 27 years does not, therefore, wanted to in any case put the life of the one she loves so much in danger.

A decision that has been difficult to take. Since the bride and groom to live their love at a distance. ” We meet a minimum of five times per year and is called the morning and evening, regardless of what happens “, said the principal. For the first time since the beginning of their romance, they should therefore have remained separated for more than three months. So this is the one without the other, they celebrate their birthday respective. Thus, last march 16, Christophe Malmezac made a touching tribute to his beloved for her birthday. This Thursday, April 16, it is quite naturally that it was reciprocated, in a message posted on his account Instagram. The users can discover a nice selfie of the two lovebirdswhile they seem to be in holiday in the sun. A sweet – and-distant – memory for Marine Lorphelin.

” The incarnation of the perfect man “

The perfect opportunity to share all the love that she brings him. ” Happy you my love “, begins-does it with tenderness. And continue with stars in their eyes :” If I had dreamed of a perfect man, you’re the incarnation “. One thing is certain : Marine Lorphelin longs to find her man, to take her in his arms. ” Looking forward to see you again to share some wonderful moments. I love you ! “she writes. Pretty words of love that were made by melting the social network, in view of the comments. But, above all, which have had their effect with the main party. The man, now 36-year-old has responded in song, as he quoted Francis Cabrel :” You made my life of pots and pans, I love you to die “. Too cute.