Mario Luraschi, the trainer-stuntman who whispers in the ear of a horse confined

Confined to Ermenonville, the stuntman riding the 500 films continues to train his horses in expectation of a resumption of shows and shoots.

He has produced some of the most famous equestrian stunts of the film. Mario Luraschi is confined with his horses at Ermenonville in the Oise. A time that he puts to profit to continue the training and maintain the shape of its horses, waiting for the return to a normal activity… maybe not until January 2021.

Mario Luraschi has doubled or advised actors like Jean Reno, Philippe Noiret or even Salma Hayek and Sophie Marceau. The reputation of the stuntman riding the 500 films has long surpassed the borders of france. His horses he paints with a passion, are very popular. Fourteen of them were the joy of the visitors of Europa-Park in Germany. Because of the Covid-19, it had to repatriate in the field of Ermenonville in the Oise, where 80 horses are currently confined.

Apart from the inability to go to the restaurant, Mario Luraschi admits that this containment does not change much in his daily life. Its twelve employees on partial unemployment, it is he who works the horses in the image of don Quixote that he must prepare for a show.

It is on the economic plan that the containment is feel. The film projects as Asterix and Storm are repelled.

We had eight shows planned, 20,000-seat pre-sold. It is the side catastrophic. You lose 98% of our turnoverMario LuraschiTrainer and stunt riding

In the meantime the gradual resumption of its activities, Mario Luraschi is optimistic by nature. He occupies himself by making a mask of protection on skin of deer.