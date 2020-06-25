Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have made a great decision !

If China has registered a record number of divorces, containment, some couples have had the opportunity to rediscover, as always, two months. It is in this context that the swimming champion Florent Manaudou has formalized its relationship with the swimming champion Danish Pernille Blume. It is also in this context that the older partners of the stars decide to start a new life, in another place.

Departing from Paris

As Caroline Receiver and Hugo Felipe, who comes to announce to their fans that they were leaving France for another country – and that they were going to keep still for a pied a terre in London, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet are going to leave as soon of Paris. The actress of “rust and bone”, comes from the revelation of the opportunity of an interview to Paris Match. Age of 44 years, and environmental activist, has decided to get away from the city. With her husband and their two children, Marcel and Louise (9 and 3 years old), she thinks that soon is going to “resolve on the atlantic coast”.

She continues to educate the general public about climate change issues in their element, the sea. For the moment, there is no exact date for the motion has not yet been released. And the couple will have bread on the table in the next few months… those who have “caught the covid-19”, and supports “the headaches, the loss of the sense of smell and a night of fever”, a light version of the symptoms, you should go in China in the coming months.

It is here that you will be the next installment of Asterix and Obelix, the Middle Empire, from the 8th of march 2021, with a preparation, which will include the November 9, 2020″, recently explained the production. In this role, Guillaume Canet is a director and actor (he played Asterix), Marion Cotillard has landed in the role of Cleopatra.

“We’ve kept this want to have fun”

This is not the first time that Guillaume Canet directs his wife to the screen. Together since the year 2007, four years after being given the replica in the “Games of children”, the parents of Marcel and Louise many times have worked. The past month of April, in “50 minutes inside”, de Guillaume Canet had explained about this : “I believe that we have maintained this desire to have fun and laugh together. I hope I never lose it. I am confident”.

Before Asterix, it has been seen in “The Last Flight” (2009), “The Small Handkerchiefs” (2010), “Blood Ties” (2013), “rock’ n ‘Roll” (2017), and finally, “we’ll finish together” (2019). While it lasts !

