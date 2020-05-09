Marion Cotillard & Guillaume Canet violent containment in bathing, Shakira in the forest; Britney Spears & Gad Elmaleh is withering away; Kim Kardashian abandons her children to her legal studies, Sarah Ferguson javellise all, Carla Bruni composed

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet déconfinent wildly

The containment, this is not for them, even if Marion Cotillard is supporting caregivers. Photos in Here Marion (44 years old) and Guillaume Canet (47 years) in the making of the kisses, while they swim in the sea, escaped, without waiting for the 11th of may, after 40 days in Paris. they benefit from a house at the edge of the water at Cap Ferret. They swim in happiness, it seems, after I left Marcel, 8 years (soon 9), and Louise, 3 years to be their nanny.

Shakira fails to comply with the containment

Their garden is small (4, 000m2 with a house of 400 m2, which has an indoor pool) so Shakira and the footballer Gerard Piqué went for a walk in the forest, near Barcelona, where they live, since 2015, in a chic area on the heights, with their two children, 5 and 7 years old. This is so that any output was still prohibited.

Britney Spears confined, emaciated

Britney Spears (38 years old), confined in his villa in california Thousand Oaks, a commune located on the inside of the land not law of Malibu, near Los Angeles. finds the time long. As his companion Sam Asghari, he remained in Louisiana, 3,000 miles away. Only for several weeks, she wrote on Instagram, that she was no longer hungry. She has lost weight to the point that none of its t-shirts and trousers do him going. Not easy for her, who had stayed in a psychiatric hospital, a year ago, for “emotional distress” recalls Closer. In addition, at 38 years of age, Britney would like to have a child, so that a judge holds under the tutelage of his father, who is not supportive of this idea. His two sons, Sean and Jayden are not with it. They are confined to their father Kevin Federline.

Gad Emaleh shaken

The coronavirus has not spared Gad Emaleh. The comedian confined to one apartment in paris was exhausted by the coronavirus, to the point that it would have had to be hospitalized for two days according to Public. This while her sons are with their mother in the south of France. At 49 years old, shaken by the controversy accusing him of plagiarism on numerous occasions, he hoped his audience on a tour including the start-up was scheduled for April, but everything has been cancelled. It remains for him to wait until next year to see if it still fills the rooms.

The studies of Kim Kardashian

We had learned last year, Kim Kardashian is doing studies right. Well, this was not a fad, it continues, after a year. But confined with her four children, she is struggling to meet its obligations as a mom. So she decided to take her to his ranch in Wyoming, to 1,500 km, of Los Angeles. In the private aircraft of course. There is space, the small ones are more quiet

Sarah Ferguson made the household

Sarah Ferguson, case-sensitive codes royal . We see in Gala (4 pages), move the mop in the kitchen of the luxurious property of Royal Lodge, where she is confined with her ex-husband (divorced in 1996. It scrub with Bleach, doing the dishes without gloves, kitchen for the workers and the retirees. Very motivated, she launched her YouTube channel, and posing for the photographer who publishes images on the account Instagram of the ex-duchess.

Carla Bruni leaves the bike in the garage

Nicolas Sarkozy confined to Cape Negro in the very beautiful home of the family Bruni-Tedeschi, facing the Mediterranean. But he respects the containment and is no longer a long bike ride highlights Gala (4 pages). He telecommutes for large companies of which he is a member of the board of directors. When Carla Bruni, she took advantage of this isolation to write new songs.

Franck Ribery attack Karine Le Marchand

Karine Le Marchand was mocked of the footballer Franck Ribery, who was not at all appreciated. She relayed, on Instagram, a photo montage mocks approximations of Ribery in the use of the French language. It did not laugh Franck, who has announced his intention to attack Karine, in court for “insulting the public.”

Patrick Bruel revit

After defeating the coronavirus, Patrick Bruel also needs to recover from its disruption of the cruciate ligaments during a fall on the plateau des Enfoirés, last January highlights Closer. Everything is getting better, he was even able to remove the brace that supported his leg for weeks. After being confined in solo in his parisian apartment, he was able to find his son, Oscar (16 years old) and Leo (15 years) when they returned from the south of France, with their mother, to move in with him.

Mathew Perry : confined and depressed

Shaggy hair, look scruffy, bloated face not shaved, Mathew Perry was unrecognizable, April 24, as shown in a photo in Public. The containment does not succeed in one of the heroes of the series Friends. 50 years ago, the victim of many addictions, he would have had the misfortune of being dumped by his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, 29 years. what does not arrange anything, when you’re already a little fragile. Poor Mathew.

No goodbye to his father for Soprano

The 2 last may, Omar m’roumbaba, the father of Soprano, died at Moroni the capital of Comoros. He was to be transferred to the Meeting as his condition worsened. Soprano and several members of his family have immediately jumped on a plane. But they arrived too late, and Soprano was not able to say goodbye to his father tell Closer, Here, and the Public. The fate is cruel for a Soprano who, first, had a difficult relationship with his father, who was not in favor of the musical career of his son. But the success of the closer, and Soprano had built a house for his parents in the Comoros.

Adele lean

Spectacular return to Adele on the social networks after five months of silence note Closer. The british singer has posted a photo of her on Instagram on the occasion of his 32nd birthday : in an elegant little black dress, she is unrecognizable. It has, indeed, lost 45 kg since her divorce with Simon Konecki in September 2019.

Meghan wants to live with his mother

Meghan has attacked the british newspaper Daily Mail, which published excerpts of a letter she had sent to his father, with whom she is very ill terms. It has asked the justice to stop his father from talking about it in the media, but this part of the complaint has been rejected. The trial could take place in 2021, according to Closer. With mom everything is going well, on the contrary. Meghan would be that Doria Ragland moved in with Harry and she, to help care for their son Archie. They were seen visiting a property at $ 11 million in Pacific Palisades not far from home Laeticia Hallyday reports Public.

Gigi Hadid soon to be mom

For the past five months, Gigi Hadid and Zain Malik were found. And Gigi is pregnant, she is expecting a little girl. She celebrated her 23rd birthday in the farm of his family in Pennsylvania, where it is confined. Hope that their relationship roller coaster since their first meeting in 2015 is finally stabilized. They had settled together in New York, and then were separated in 2018, then in 2019… add Closer and the Public.

Capucine Anav and Alain-Fabien : finished ?

The adventure of Capucine Anav), with Alain-Fabien Delon was over, at the end of almost three years, according to Public. She was confined to Lyon, in his family, him elsewhere. But eventually he would have done his luggage, and then she returned alone in her parisian home. Had to check, but in any case, the magazine the watch alone, in the street, pulling a caddy race, the masked face : not of Alain-Fabien on the horizon. However, all goes well, between Anthony Delon and Italian actress Sveva Alvit according to Paris Match.

Louane maman

Louane (23 years old) gave birth to her first child, Paris, a few weeks ago. On the photos Here, it is her lover, the musician Florian Rossi (29 years old) with their daughter Isabel. Louane has not been able to share this happiness with her parents : her father died in 2013, his mother in 2014. but she has a big family with four sisters and one brother.

A villa in addition to Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, 22, has just offered a third villa on the heights of Los Angeles. You will not be able to visit, but the photos of the Public give an idea of the place : 1.400 square meters for 33 million euros… seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool of course, and a tennis court.