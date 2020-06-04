Marion Cotillard, French figure committed to the environment the more sought-after on the net – Stars Actu



ADS



Marion Cotillard, Yannick Jadot, Nicolas Hulot… the personalities for the environment on the web. Upstream of the world environment day on 5 June, SEMrush, a specialist in digital Marketing, analyzed the online research carried out by the French on the environment : the analysis has focused on the personalities involved, and the other hand on the brands vegans.



ADS

Marion Cotillard, the French committed the most sought after on the net

In France, Marion Cotillard (154.231 monthly searches, on average, between April 2019 and 2020) is the personality that committed the most sought-after in France. She is engaged with Greenpeace since 2001. Yannick Noah (75.138) arrives in second position, followed by Mélanie Laurent (48.646).

The politicians are coming after. Ségolène Royal (28.546) comes in sixth position, followed by Nicolas Hulot (23.762).

Filmmakers Yann Arthus-Bertrand (22.446) and Cyril Dion (10.808), has been carried by its action in connection with the ‘Convention’, their follow.



ADS



David Belliard (9.616) arrives 10th, José Bové (9.108) 11th, Cécile Duflot (4.615) 12th, and Laurence Tubiana (1.222), architect of the paris Agreement, 15th.

Has the international, Terminator… in the end the global warming

On the list of world leaders, the hollywood stars rounding out the top 5 : Brad Pitt (302.308), Johnny Depp (227.846), Angelina Jolie (212.808), Leonardo DiCaprio (188.192) and Natalie Portman (176.192).

They are followed by Arnold Schwarzenegger (112.577), which puts his reputation at the service of the environmental cause in having founded the international NGO R20, specializing in the defense of the environment, and then Bill Gates (87.200), James Cameron (23.723), whose blockbuster Avatar is often presented as a fable ecologist and Bono (16.515).

The containment would forget about the environment… or their stars ?

SEMrush has finally analyzed the evolution of research on the young Swedish Greta Thunberg (252.000) and its antithesis, the German curator Naomi Seibt (6.033), confirming the popularity is overwhelming the Swedish.

However, the popularity of Greta Thunberg declined by -32.96% between march 2019 and April 2020, with a fall strong enough between January (246.000) and April (90.500), suggesting that bound people are less interested in his speech. Over the same period, the popularity of Naomi Seibt declined -95.15%.

Side marks : Lush, the cosmetics that delight the senses, the planet and the heart of the French

With its cosmetics that stimulate all the senses, Lush (115.654) is the brand vegan the most popular with French, followed by Nayonaise (76.500) and Pacifica Beauty (55.808).

The workshop-boutique zero waste Lamazuna (22.969) arrives in fourth position, followed by the manufacturer of fashion ethics 1083 (17.508).

The manufacturers of faux-meat vegan Beyond Meat (14.954, 6th) and Impossible Foods (1.431, 14th) are also in the rankings, and Innocent Drinks (213) is 22nd.

Methodology: Alexa counts the searches performed on Google.fr over 1 year (April 2019 – April 2020), before establishing a monthly average

LINKS SPONSORISES