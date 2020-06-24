Marion Cotillard in anger : drove to rant against the government

Marion Cotillard has not her tongue in her pocket and she demonstrated once more in a recent interview. Disappointed by the government and by their many promises are rarely kept, she decided to take the word.

Marion Cotillard was not accustomed to talk about it. Leading a perfect life together with Guillaume Canet, and their two children, Marcel and Louise, his daily life is divided between the comedy and the life of the full-time mom. Beyond all that, the actress is also very committed to the fight against climate changeand it is on this theme that is re-expressed. On the 18th of June, 150 citizens chosen at random and gathered in the “Convention” for the climate they have developed 150 proposals. These proposals are classified into five major thematic groups : move, work, housing, food and consume. Although this convention is not adopted unanimously, including the Prime minister, Edouard Philippe, the actress, 44 years old, it seems determined that these proposals are met.

Furious, she does not stop there

Marion Cotillard seems well tucked up against Emmanuel Macron. It is in a interview for Paris Match the interpreter The Child was expressed about the ‘Convention’ for the climate. Without a language of woodis the balance on the government : “Here a long time that it was built-that the promises are only the time of an election campaign. The lies and the policies that have become intolerable.” Visibly disappointedshe returns to a theme that had already been covered in the midst of a crisis of coronavirus. She is awaiting the change and has to acknowledge : “We are told all day about the simple things : wear a mask, wash your hands… But for other gestures as simple as sorting our garbage, for example –, it is in an empty abyss, so that is not an emergency to learn. There are funds in the event of a health crisis, but beyond that, it is the global warming that need to be addressed.“That concludes the interview by stating that : “France has the capacity to be a model for the world.” What remains is to wait to see if the promises it will be held.