Marion Game reveals his salary to interpret Huguette

Huguette and Raymond are the stars of Scenes of Households for the past eleven seasons. The couple’s tireless retirees do not get tired to make you laugh the faithful of the series of daily M6. Has the age of 81, Marion Game is still as enthusiastic at the idea of turning up in the program. Asked about his salary in the show The moment of Luxury Non Stop Peoplethe actress has not played the languages of wood ! While the reporter asked her if she earns well over 8,000 euros per month, Marion Game was confirmed by adding back : “But we don’t care ! The important thing is not to be in a bed with a thermometer and a tea”. For the actress, “the important thing is to rejoice, it is to go there”. “The money has never appealed to me,” has even confirmed it.

“It is still a fairy tale for me”

Marion Game is pleased, all the same, have always been housed in the same fashion as her male partner to the antenna. Not of wage inequality in this couple’s history Scenes of households. “We have always had the same daily wage each, a” she as well revealed. “This is so amazing ! When I began my life of a typist…” remembers the actress. “It is still a fairy tale to me. They are crazy to give me all that”. In 2019, a survey of TV Magazine – Opinion Way had elected Marion Game and Gérard Hernandez, “the actors of the French series the favorite of the French”.

