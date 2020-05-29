Mark Mylod would The Menu, a new thriller culinary

Mark Mylod, who directed four episodes of the last season Estatewould be in negotiation to achieve The Menu.

Adam McKay and Mark Mylod

Adam McKay and Mark Mylod are names that won’t tell you necessarily a great thing. And yet, there are two directors well known to US.

The first written especially comedies, as his first realization Star presenter : The Legend of Ron Burgundyand then later in Very Bad Cops. But this is not all. In 2015 he made a film much more dramatic, and that will speak to him. The Big Short : the heist of The century is also his first film without the actor Will Ferrell. It highlights the financial crisis of 2008 that affected the United States and the world. In this film, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale and Brad Pitt are together. He is nominated in the category of Oscar for the best director and won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

As to his colleague, the british, Mark Mylod, it is most famous for its production of several episodes of the series Shameless. He has also directed episodes of the majestic series Game Of Thrones.

The two filmmakers are not strangers to one another. In fact, Adam McKay and Mark Mylod have both directed episodes of the series Succesion. They are thus aware of and are potentially going to work together in the next film The Menu.

The Menu : a psychological thriller

The film The Menu is a psychological thriller and dark comedy. It will take place in the world of the kitchen. A young couple has the chance to visit a restaurant on a remote island, where a renowned chef has prepared a tasting menu, sumptuous…

According to Hollywood Reporter, McKay will produce the film through his company Hyperobject Industries and will be joined by his partner, Betsy Koch for the production. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss are in charge of writing the script.

The film was originally Alexander Payne as a director, as well as Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes as actors. Scheduling conflicts have forced the members to leave the project. Following this, McKay would have asked Mylod to join him in his project.

Other projects are in view for McKay, including a comedy (which is still his preferred field) with Jennifer Lawrence. His name : Don t Look Up. The filmmaker who had made a break of two years, therefore, seems ready to resume his duties !