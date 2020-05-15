Mark Ruffalo, life in gloomy

The mini-series I Know This Much is True is Mark Ruffalo what The Revenant was Leonardo DiCaprio, a work entirely devoted to and swallowed by a performance out of the ordinary. And we like it pretty well (a lot !), the Ruffalo of Dark Waters or Spotlight, with the eyes of a beaten dog, and her cheeks dives in the paperwork. But did he need it ? Of these ten, seven weeks of filming to embody in a first time the role of Dominick, painter italo-american cared for as a “Rocky SDF”, before the actor makes a break, we said the New York Times, and did cloister to impose a regime of porridge and maple syrup in order to gain the 15 pounds apparently needed to interpret this time the role of Thomas, the twin schizophrenic of Dominick, which crosses a large part of the series as chemical straitjackets.

Past the side performative of this last witness of the fascination with american for the duplication of the actor and of the pseudo-need to hurt in order to”inhabit” a role, when the actor is, by definition, single-tenant), is a series that suffers from masochism. Ruffalo and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond The Pines) drowning in a suffering-centeredness outrageous that eventually turn off all the lights.

It is not as if the case started in the lightness, with the sacrifice of Thomas, who disturbs the quiet of a library in the cutting of the hand with the machete in order to atone for the crimes of operation desert Storm. Stopped manu militarithe illuminated is led to a prison in the high security by cops obtuse, determined to hear nothing of the claims of Dominick, who explains to them that a phone call would be enough to send his bro ‘ in the institute of care where he has his habits. Rather successful in his way of staging the fight of one man against the steamroller of the administrations, I Know This Much is True is regularly troubled by a voice-over that organizes the circulation in amount of flashbacks chronicling the life of two brothers. What value are we to give to the word of the mentally ill ? That is the imperative of care of a civilized society when the patient dares to use violence – against him, of course, but it is necessary to wait that it would take the good people ? The series launches in the air full of the relevant issues, but it swings faster, the twelve thousand other horrors on its protagonists without eventually linger on anything. Alone, the character of Dominick is a crowd. It is brother, it is his burden. But he is also a father whose heart continues to bleed ; a son-in-law ill-treated ; a former child cruel. The question haunting its origins whistling always in a corner, like a tinnitus, via the mysterious manuscript of a grand-father grew up in the shadow of mount Etna. Chock-full of drama (not all listed here), oozing sores, I Know This Much is True is a black hole that never stops collapsing in on itself, under the kilotonnes of sordid that it stacks in 35 mm up to become unbearable.



Marius Chapuis

I Know This Much is True of Derek Cianfrance (6 x 55 mins), OCS, 1 episode every Monday.