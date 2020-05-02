Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton in a film produced by Jake Gyllenhaal

(Relaxnews) – Called “Good Joe Bell”, the new movie with Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton will be co-produced by the production company of Jake Gyllenhaal. This last will also the writers of “Brokeback Mountain”, also involved in the writing of the script of this feature film recounting a true story.

The writers of the drama oscar-winning “Brokeback Mountain” are back with a new project. “Good Joe Bell”, the long feature will bring to the screen Mark Wahlberg (“Ted 2”) and Connie Britton (“Dirty John”), both announced in the casting, reported by the american media.

So for the moment, the plot still remains rather elusive, the feature film will tell the true story of Joe Bell, played by Mark Wahlberg, in his journey through the United States accompanied by his son Jadin, played by Reid Miller. The rest of the cast has not yet been unveiled but Reinaldo Marcus Green, producer of “Monsters and Men” in competition at the Sundance 2018, will oversee filming, which is expected to commence in the month of April in the state of Utah. The details of the role held by Connie Britton have not yet been mentioned.

Behind this project, the production company Nine Stories, co-founded by Jake Gyllenhaal, co-produce the feature film with the companies Vision Chaos, Parliament of Owls and Silver Pictures. In addition to clinching the lead role, Mark Wahlberg will also be one of the producers.

This last has lately been showing of the comedy “Apprentices parents” to the sides of Rosa Byrne, released in 2018. It is soon to be held the first role in the drama film “Wonderland” by Peter Berg where he will give a reply to Winston Duke, seen in the last film, Jordan Peele, “Us”, released in 2019.

As for Connie Britton, the actress multiplies the roles for the television playing in the series “SMILF”, or “Dirty John” and “American Horror Story”. She will share soon the poster of the film that will retrace the scandal of Roger Ailes, founder of Fox News, with Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron. The feature film directed by Jay Roach will be released in theaters in u.s. on December 20, 2019.