Mark Wahlberg delivers burgers to the front-line workers

Mark Walhberg joins thousands of donors to provide assistance to workers during the crisis of the novel coronavirus.

Like several counterparts, Mark Wahlberg and its partners in the fast-food chain Wahlburgers offer free food to the front-line workers during the pandemic.

“Not being able to be fully operational in the last few weeks has been heart-breaking for the entire organization, but it has not stopped in our dedication to the community we serve (…) “, one can read in an official press release, reports Page Six the New York Post.

Mark Walhberg and his troops joined several stars who work on the ground in the margins of the crisis of the COVID-19, as Sean Pennor who offer generous donations to local food banks and national, for example Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Photo credit : WENN/COVER