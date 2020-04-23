Mark your calendars: your friends come back to streaming the 27th of may

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be here for you in streaming on the 27th of may when HBO’s Max will be officially launched. While the forecasts buddies meeting casting with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc will not be available at the launch date – it has never been filmed because of the spread of coronavirus and guidelines for social distancing – it will eventually fall on the new streaming platform.
Here’s what will be there on the 27th of may: Anna Kendrick browse Love life, documentary film The folder, new shows, non-scripted Legendary and Craftopia, New Looney Tunes Cartoons and The show not too late with Elmo. These properties, as well as 10,000 hours of premium content, including the whole of the service HBO and broadcasts classics such as buddies, The Big Bang theory, CW shows like Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.
“Our number one goal is to have an extraordinary content for all members of the family, and the mix of programming HBO Max we are so happy to announce the may 27, will be confirmed”, Robert Greenblatt, president of Warner Media Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, said in a statement. “Even in the midst of this pandemic is unprecedented, the all-star teams behind each aspect of HBO-Max will offer a platform and a slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality and second to none. I am stunned by the breadth and depth of our new offer, the original Max, from our library of Warner Bros and securities acquisition around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO. “
After the launch of the may 27, HBO Max Originals will continue to drop on the streaming platform throughout the summer and fall, including The air hostess, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuocothe non-scripted buddies meeting of cast, new episodes of Patrol of destinythe return of Research group, Amy Schumerdocumentary series in three parts Waiting For Amy, Ridley Scottit is Raised by wolves and Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO.
“It is exciting to approach the launch of HBO Max so that we can finally share the first wave of content that our teams develop, in partnership with a group of creators is unprecedented,” Sarah Aubrey, responsible for the original content, HBO, Max, said in a statement. “The original slate board available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices that are emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming to come.”
Street of Sesame, The Prince of Bel Air, The O. C., A girl chats, The west wing, Pretty little liars, The single and Doctor Who will also be on the streaming platform on 27 may. Classic Films such as Casablanca, The wizard of Oz, When Harry met Sally and all Man bat and Superman film of the past 40 years will also have a home on HBO Max.