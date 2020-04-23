Mark your calendars: your friends come back to streaming the 27th of may

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be here for you in streaming on the 27th of may when HBO’s Max will be officially launched. While the forecasts buddies meeting casting with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc will not be available at the launch date – it has never been filmed because of the spread of coronavirus and guidelines for social distancing – it will eventually fall on the new streaming platform.

Here’s what will be there on the 27th of may: Anna Kendrick browse Love life, documentary film The folder, new shows, non-scripted Legendary and Craftopia, New Looney Tunes Cartoons and The show not too late with Elmo. These properties, as well as 10,000 hours of premium content, including the whole of the service HBO and broadcasts classics such as buddies, The Big Bang theory, CW shows like Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.