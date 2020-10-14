Marlene Favela and George Seeley celebrate their daughter Bella’s birthday

The little girl has turned one year of life, and her separated parents congratulated her, her father from a very distant place.

Marlene Favela celebrates the birthday of her daughter Bella, who is reaching her first year of life. George Seeley congratulates his daughter from Australia.

On her Instagram account, the Mexican actress published the ultrasound where she first heard the heartbeat of her first-born daughter and wrote: “From the moment I heard your heart for the first time, it has been a beautiful journey to the depths of me. being, waiting for you with all the illusion in the world was incredible, feeling how you were growing inside me has been the most wonderful thing that God has given me, when I finally had you in my arms I knew that after you nothing would be the same, the Breastfeeding you gave us a unique connection, waking up every morning and seeing your face makes me believe in miracles, knowing that you exist makes me the happiest woman in the universe ”.

Businessman George Seeley, who returned to his native Australia after his separation from Marlene, also posted on Instagram, a photo where he is holding his daughter, and wrote: “Have a long and beautiful life, I love you always and forever! Happy Birthday”.

Marlen and Seeley’s divorce is still in process and is expected to be finalized shortly.