Marlène Schiappa : Unlikely, she landed in the show of Lady Gaga

True success, the show One World: Together at Homeestablished by the american singer Lady Gaga, with the help of the organization Global Citizen, has raised $ 127 million in favour of WHO. Several major stars had responded to the call, like Celine Dion. The artists, locked or equipped to comply with the gestures barriers against the coronavirus, alternated with speech of media personalities. Like the French Marlène Schiappa !

In effect, the secretary of State in charge of Equality between women and men in the government of the French Prime minister Édouard Philippe appeared on the screen. She has taken advantage of this huge window media to alert including domestic violence. In full containment, the worst is to fear for the women victims of beating, even if specific measures have been put in place as a points alert in the pharmacies. “The health crisis related to the pandemic Covid-19 that we go through forces us to innovate. This is why we have launched the opportunities to launch the alert for the forces of law and order by SMS at 114, of the points of alert police officers in pharmacies [un dispositif d’ores et déjà utilisé à Nancy, NDLR] for women who are victims of domestic violence or even in shopping centres and on the inside of the hypermarkets, listening points and information organized with the services of the State“, she said.

Marlène Schiappa – who has also referred to the Forum Generation Equality organized by France with the united nations Women, but has been pushed back to next year,has been welcomed by the organisation after his speech in French, subtitled. “Thank you for your leadership to end violence against women !“could I read it on Twitter.

As a reminder, One World: Together at Home is a campaign to raise funds for the response Fund solidarity Covid-19 of the world health Organization (WHO). The mission of the WHO for the Covid-19 is to prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic. This fund, supported by the united Nations Foundation, is intended for the rapid response of the WHO to the Covid-19. To date, the organization has shipped more than 2 million pieces of COB in 133 countries and 1.5 million test kits in 126 countries, ” says Global Citizen.