Marley and me (M6) : the true story of the worst dog in the world with Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy)

Thursday, may 21, M6 will play the card of the film to accompany its viewers in the afternoon. While TF1 will continue the success story of Josephine guardian angelthe Six will be carried by a heroine of Friends through Marley and me .

In this comedy of David Frankel, Jenifer Aniston sharing the bill with Owen Wilson and Eric Dane. The story focuses on Jenny and John, who just got married and settled in Florida. While his wife has a desire of maternity, John does not feel ready to become a father. He hopes to delay the deadline by offering Jenny a cute puppy, named Marley. But growing up, the animal ravage the house. Nothing can prevent its voracity. Soon, Jenny falls pregnant with her first child.

The true story of John Gragan

Marley and me is adapted from a successful book. The best-selling autobiographical John Gragan has won over millions of people by sharing his love story with the ” worst dog in the world “. “This is not the story of a dog. This was not what I had in mind when I wrote this book. For me, it was mostly to tell of the birth and life of a family whose catalyst was a dog. In fact, it is a comedy very moving “has told the author of a media uk.

From Friends to Grey’s Anatomy

If Jennifer Aniston is known to have camped in the role of the unforgettable Rachel in Friends, Marley and me is carried by other familiar faces of the French. Owen Wilson has stepped up appearances at the cinema in films such as Shanghai Kid, My father-in-law and me, Starsky and Hutch or Night at the museum. Eric Dane has, meanwhile, established its worldwide popularity thanks to Charmed and Grey’s Anatomy. Between 2006 and 2012, he conducted dr. Mark Sloan in the series of medical success of TF1.

Marley and me is back this Thursday, may 21, at 14 hours on the M6, just before the three numbers Queens of shopping.