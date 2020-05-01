Maroon 5: back on the clip of “Wait” which puts the spotlight on Alexandra Daddario of “baywatch” – News Maroon 5

When the group Maroon 5 is working with an actress of the comedy “Baywatch : baywatch”

Return in 2017 with the album “Red Pill Blues”, the Maroon 5 decided to collaborate with the american actress Alexandra Daddario. For the filming of the clip of the song “Wait”, the Californians put in scene the actress revealed in the film “Percy Jackson: The Thief of lightning” and appeared more recently in the comedy “Baywatch : baywatch”. Please note that this is not the first time that Alexandra Daddario is invited into a music video. In 2012, the U.s. participated in the clip of the hit “Radioactive” by the group Imagine Dragons.

Between the music and the comedy, there is often only one step (that have passed through many personalities like Lady Gaga). Focusing on the route of Maroon 5, thus, one discovers that the authors of the album “Songs of Jane” also tried their hand at comedy. In 2008, the members of the group were and an appearance in the 5th season of the series “Les Experts : Manhattan”.