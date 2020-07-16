Maroon 5: Top 10 best duets of the group – Actu Maroon 5

3. Girls Like You – Cardi B

For his most recent album, Maroon 5 has a hit with their song “Girls Like You”. This song celebrates all women: “Cause girls like you. Run with guys like me. Until the sunset, when I come through. I need a girl like you, yes, yes. The girls like you. Love fun, yes, me too. What I want, when I come through. I need a girl like you, yes, yes”

For this title, which are also accompanied by Cardi B. The rapper was very excited to be a part of this unique project. It is not the only personality that have participated in this song. For the realization of the clip “Girls Like You”, the Maroon 5 have made use of celebrities from all over the world. They are actresses, singers, activists, sports… In the video, it is possible to see Gal Gadot, Rita Ora, Camila Cabello, Ellen deGeneres, Alex Morgan, Millie Bobby Brown and many more.