Maroon 5: your career in 5 key dates – News from Maroon 5

Maroon 5 and 2005: their first awards

After the start of your career, rather turbulent, Maroon 5 are a true community. His album, released in 2002, is a success, and little by little, the boys settled down in the rankings from all over the world. “She Will Be Loved” is the number 1 in various countries, such as France and Australia.

In 2005, this is awarded at the prestigious awards ceremony of the Grammy Awards. The Maroon 5 come away with the prize “Revelation of the year”. A first trophy will be the first of a long list. In 23 years of career, they have also been recognized by the MTV Video Music Award, the Billboard Music Awards or the NRJ Music Awards.

Maroon 5 and 2011 year: his collaboration with Christina Aguilera

In 2011, the Maroon 5 share a unique partnership. The one with Christina Aguilera. From the album “Hands All Over”, this song marks a turning point in the career of the band. The title of “Moves Like Jagger” is an international success. Inspired by the famous frontman of the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, the song is about a man who tries to impress a woman with his dance moves.

In the Canvas, the video has been viewed more than 677 million times. The participation of Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger” out of the title. The singer just released a new film “Burlesque”, which has the main role.