Marquise Goodwin passes in redemption of 49ers to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be active with the trades of players on the third day of the draft.

First, San Francisco acquired in the exchange to the offensive tackle of the Washington Redskins, Trent Williams, in exchange for a selection of third future round and a fifth round this year.

Marquise Goodwin had seven receptions for a touchdown in his three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. AP Photo

Later, the Niners were sent to the broker Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins by a selection of the fifth round, which invested in the lineman offensive Colton McKivitz of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

In the movement, most recent, the 49ers agreed to send Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles and exchange their selections sixth round, as reported in the first instance to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Goodwin played three years in San Francisco, totaling 91 receptions for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns. The Buffalo Bills recruited to Goodwin in the third round of the draft in 2013 and played there from 2013 to 2016, finishing with just six receptions for annotation.

Goodwin participated in the 2012 Olympic Games in long jump, where he finished in tenth position in the final and had mentioned that she seeks to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Information of Nick Wagoner was used in the drafting of this note.