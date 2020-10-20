Marriage between Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann deteriorated due to reality show

José Eduardo Derbez confirms that the couple’s fights in ‘On Trip with the Derbez’ were not acted out and that he believes that this deteriorated the relationship.

José Eduardo Derbez spoke of the separation of his sister Ailsinn and Mauricio Ochmann and reveals that the couple’s lawsuits in the reality show ‘De Viaje con Los Derbez’ were not acted out.

“Yes, suddenly many people said ‘oh no, those lawsuits are acted’, which no, nothing was acted. Many people said that the lawsuits of Ais and Mauricio were not true, but now they are realizing that no, I really think that for them it was a journey that marked what is happening to them right now, “said the actor.

José Eduardo added: “It is a very beautiful relationship that lasted, they are both incredible people. My sister knows that she always counts on me, and Mauricio is a person that I love very much, respect, and who will always be in my family because he is my niece’s father ”.

Regarding who made the decision to divorce, Victoria Ruffo’s son commented: “I don’t know that. Who made that decision is up to them ”.