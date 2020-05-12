Marshmello and Halsey are to be found on “Be Kind”. Listen !

It is a meeting almost logical Marshmello and Halsey, who has just been born. On aficia, check out the fruit of their collaboration on “Be Kind”.

News very responsible for the one as for the other. Halsey unveiled earlier this year his third album MANICwith several collaborations at its head and the single “You Should Be Sad”. On his side Marshmello always more active on the networks with the clip “Crusade” and the publication last summer of his album Joytime III. Both are fond of collaborations, and it seemed like a no brainer to meet with Halsey to Marshmello.

Together, they try to reassure us on how to approach life with “Be Kind”. They evoke such confidence, and says that it is quite possible to be vulnerable in the face of a person who holds. Halsey sings for example “You want to believe that you don’t have a bad bone in the body / But the bruises on your ego make you crazy”.

But Halsey is reassuring also : “I know that you étouffes with your fears / I already told you that I am there / I will stay by your side every night”. Strangely, the voice of Halsey, comes perfectly blend on the production of Marshmello. It is as if the one and the other were made to be together…

Check out “Be Kind”, the new single by Marshmello & Halsey :