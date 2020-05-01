Marshmello and Halsey unveil their new collaboration

After having kept their fans in suspense by announcing a new collaboration on the social networks earlier this week, Marshmello and Halsey have finally unveiled their long-awaited duo Be Kind this Friday 1er may!

The confinement imposed by the pandemic COVID-19 seems to stimulate the creativity of Marshmello which launches its second new in just a few weeks. On April 3, the american DJ had released the song Been Thru This Before with Southside and St Jhn.

On his side, Halsey put online in march two versions remixed for its success You Should Be Sad, extract of the album Manic. The first is signed by Tiësto and the second is performed by Mike Mago. One remembers that the american artist of 25 years had been a huge success in 2016 thanks to another collaboration, a landmark, the song Closer with The Chainsmokers.