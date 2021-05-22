CELEBRITIES

MARSHMELLO AND THE JONAS BROTHERS JOIN FORCES IN THE NEW SONG “LEAVE BEFORE YOU LOVE ME”

“Leave Before You Love Me” is the title of Marshmellow and the Jonas Brothers ‘ collaborative single available from Friday, May 21.

The previously unreleased film will be presented live at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where Nick Jonas will be among the hosts. The show will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

“Leave Before You Love Me” is accompanied by a lyric video that you can see below.

The song comes after the release of Nick Jonas’ solo album “Spaceman”, released in March. The singer had repeatedly reassured those thinking of a new break from the Jonas Brothers project, saying that news about the band would soon come out. And so it was!

