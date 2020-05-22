Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha in symbiosis on a title-corrosive

Martin Garrix hard hits to announce his album ! Check out “In The Name Of Love”, a duet with Bebe Rexha on aficia !

Martin Garrix is part of the new recruits of the scene-the Dutch in the EDM (Electronic Dance Music). In the same way as a bunch of other DJ (Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero, Bakermat…), he has behind him a fan base very solid at only 20 years old. Now signed to Sony Music, he started to make a name for himself with” Animals “and then he ascended in rank, as far as to create his own label STMPD RCRDS. His mentor Tiësto can be proud of its young foal. But gone are the outputs of the securities in the ‘one shot’. An album is about to see the light of day…

The album for October

Intended for a very long time, the album + X is announced for the month of October. Martin Garrix has not yet confirmed about the content of this album. Will there be the exciting ” The Only Way Is Up “, co-produced with Tiësto, “Forbidden Voices” or even his latest single “Now That I’ve Found You” featuring with John Martin ? Nothing is less sure, especially as a number of collaborations seem to be in the program. Among them are advertised Kygo, Sebastien Ingrosso, Justin Bieber or Don Omar.

What is certain is that we will be able to enjoy “ In The Name Of Love “, the first official of this very anticipated album. It is a surprising collaboration with Bebe Rexha. The hip-hop artist was featured on the hit “Hey Mama” by David Guetta, on “No Broken Hearts” – Nicky Minaj or even “Me Myself and I” by G-Eazy. The association between electronic music and urban pop works. The imprint of Martin Garrix is intact on the refrains, keeping the epic. Musically, we are a far cry from ” Oops “, his latest piece unveiled. In fact, in an interview given to Fun Radio on the occasion of the Electrobeach Festival, Martin Garrix announced an album that would surprise the public.

Check out ” In The Name Of Love “, the new single of Martin Garrix :