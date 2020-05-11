Martin Garrix opens with Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is one of the new stars of the most in vogue in the United States. Her single No Broken Hearts in featuring with the sultry Nicki Minaj is one of the most widely circulated beyond the Atlantic in the beginning of Spring.

Friday march 18 last, during his set closing the Ultra Music Festival Miami, Martin Garrix has made the public discover Name Of Love, his next single from his long awaited album. In a style that is Jack Ü, the young Dutch 19-year-old may be one of its biggest hits in power, helped by the vocal line’s impeccable Bebe Rexha, which we had already spotted the grain voice within the album Listen David Guetta released in December 2014.

A musical twist and a promising album

At 19 years old, Martin Garrix confirms that it is more than ever a DJ-producer of the most influential and “bankable”. It continues to provide collaborations of choice. After Ed Sheeran and Usher, it appears with Bebe Rexha, promise his album is expected to be a flurry of guest appearances. We are also talking about for some time, an approximation with a certain Justin Bieber.

